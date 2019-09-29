Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Gap Up to $1.69

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.69. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 56,455 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,679.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 177,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 115,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 229,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

