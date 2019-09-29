Maplelane Capital LLC Sells 480,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Maplelane Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,001 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 480,000 shares during the quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 969,093 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $98,070,000 after purchasing an additional 138,069 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,566 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 136,846 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.67. 1,967,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,207. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.96 and its 200-day moving average is $95.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total value of $46,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $2,931,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,074 shares of company stock worth $8,425,237 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $121.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

