Maplelane Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Maplelane Capital LLC lowered its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,362 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 7,657.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 213.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 78,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 53,591 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 34.1% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,013,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,071,000 after purchasing an additional 257,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $94,234,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.49. 3,598,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.51 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 25.53% and a negative net margin of 40.23%. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $33.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.23.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

