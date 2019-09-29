Maplelane Capital LLC Invests $15.95 Million in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,953,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 6.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.3% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Citigroup raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $4,954,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,112,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,713,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,023,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,571. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $109.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

