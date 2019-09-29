Maplelane Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.03 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Charter Equity downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.06.

Broadcom stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,866,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,224. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $208.23 and a 1-year high of $323.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.68. The company has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 34.10%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.46, for a total value of $5,409,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,026,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

