Maltese Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,368,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318,223 shares during the period. KeyCorp comprises about 1.9% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of KeyCorp worth $24,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,955,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,961,000 after buying an additional 415,547 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,418,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,096,000 after buying an additional 3,204,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,028,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,262,000 after buying an additional 381,757 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,076,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,854,000 after buying an additional 142,938 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,798,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,426,000 after buying an additional 133,547 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $194,724.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,663.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $17.86. 8,897,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,209,167. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

