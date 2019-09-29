Maltese Capital Management LLC Sells 189,900 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Maltese Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 189,900 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFSL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TFS Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in TFS Financial by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in TFS Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in TFS Financial by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other news, Chairman Marc A. Stefanski sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $237,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

TFSL remained flat at $$17.95 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,636. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 0.18.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.80 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 4.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 337.50%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.