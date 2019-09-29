Maltese Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Maltese Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank makes up about 1.1% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in M&T Bank by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Todaro acquired 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.84 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.96, for a total value of $167,263.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,966.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,828 shares of company stock worth $770,668 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTB stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.19. The stock had a trading volume of 424,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,031. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $133.78 and a 52-week high of $176.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $217.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.77.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.