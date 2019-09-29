Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,700 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 101,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.62. 4,011,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,444. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Nomura lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $115,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

