Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $16.07 Million Holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Maltese Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,408 shares during the period. Home Bancshares accounts for 1.2% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $16,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 12,851.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Home Bancshares news, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $142,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jim Rankin sold 30,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $589,270.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,346.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,719 shares of company stock worth $1,219,031. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOMB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 412,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,033. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $22.23.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $164.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.83 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

