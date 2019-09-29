Maltese Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE)

Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,604 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 1.97% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,017.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $196,000. M3F Inc. raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 31.8% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 274,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 66,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 501.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of HONE remained flat at $$10.07 during midday trading on Friday. 468,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,548. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.
In other news, CEO James W. Blake bought 10,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.
HarborOne Bancorp Profile
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.
