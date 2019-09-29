Maltese Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE)

Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,604 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 1.97% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $12,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,017.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $196,000. M3F Inc. raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 31.8% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 274,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 66,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 501.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HONE remained flat at $$10.07 during midday trading on Friday. 468,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,548. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, CEO James W. Blake bought 10,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

