Maltese Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 71,600 Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 54,036 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 95.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 51,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 49.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 217,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 84,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Shares of FIS traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,140,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,043. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.93 and its 200-day moving average is $123.29. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $147.00 price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $171.00 price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Mark L. Heimbouch sold 111,586 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $14,983,768.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,168 shares in the company, valued at $26,744,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 40,855 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,488,052.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,053.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,737 shares of company stock valued at $44,517,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.