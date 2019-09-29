MAI Capital Management Sells 308 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,278,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,045,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,243,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,908,000 after purchasing an additional 58,473 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.3% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,238,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,751,000 after purchasing an additional 381,226 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,889,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,937,000 after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,879.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CHTR traded down $4.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $406.21. 1,255,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,923. The company has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 77.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.21. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $272.91 and a 1 year high of $431.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

