MAI Capital Management Sells 294 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 19.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 186,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after acquiring an additional 30,354 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 20.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 836,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,746,000 after acquiring an additional 142,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

NYSE:PNW traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.41. The stock had a trading volume of 490,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.85. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $78.11 and a 12-month high of $99.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.12.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $869.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

