MAI Capital Management Purchases New Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, VP Michael John Boyle acquired 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $76,111.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 37,050 shares of company stock worth $676,574. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCSF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 136,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,931. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $984.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.10%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Read More: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.