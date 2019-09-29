MAI Capital Management Buys 845 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,538,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,653,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 574.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 27,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,161,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,855,000 after buying an additional 542,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average of $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.05. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $65.95 and a 12-month high of $98.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.66%.

In related news, VP William J. Guc sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $617,070.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,410.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curt S. Culver bought 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.30 per share, with a total value of $31,305.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,040 shares of company stock valued at $22,979,862. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.91.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

