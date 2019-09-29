MAI Capital Management Buys 540 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.4% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,623. Darling Ingredients Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.16.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $827.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.