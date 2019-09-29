MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $103.36. 558,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,604. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a fifty-two week low of $68.47 and a fifty-two week high of $109.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.37). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 504.89%. The business had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

