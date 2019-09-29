Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,043,801 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,292,000. Tableau Software accounts for about 3.5% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,853,594 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,137,835,000 after purchasing an additional 57,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 30.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,006 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,835 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 9.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,377,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,113,000 after purchasing an additional 392,991 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 23.0% during the second quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 1,605,426 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $266,533,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the second quarter valued at $147,443,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tableau Software alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup downgraded Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Tableau Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.89 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tableau Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.38.

NYSE:DATA remained flat at $$169.53 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.49. Tableau Software Inc has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $177.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.19.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DATA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.