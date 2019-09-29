Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $8.43 Million Position in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 210.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in StoneCo by 109.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of StoneCo from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.89.

NASDAQ:STNE traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,005. StoneCo Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion and a PE ratio of 103.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

