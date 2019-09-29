Magnetar Financial LLC Reduces Position in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE)

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its position in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,040 shares during the quarter. Spark Therapeutics comprises about 1.8% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Spark Therapeutics worth $90,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONCE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 22.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,071,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ONCE traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.41. The company had a trading volume of 567,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,255. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average of $105.10. Spark Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $34.53 and a 1-year high of $114.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.58). Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 397.68% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $13.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spark Therapeutics Inc will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ONCE shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $114.50 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.92.

Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

