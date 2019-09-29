Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 447,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,729,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 1.11% of Wageworks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAGE. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wageworks by 9.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Wageworks by 38.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 33,527 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wageworks by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Wageworks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Wageworks by 8.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Wageworks alerts:

WAGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wageworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Wageworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair cut shares of Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wageworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

WAGE remained flat at $$51.34 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Wageworks Inc has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.83.

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $108.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.10 million. Wageworks had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 2.17%. Analysts anticipate that Wageworks Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wageworks Profile

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wageworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wageworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.