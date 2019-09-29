Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $4.64 Million in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,782,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,789 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,618. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.80. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.61 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.94%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

In related news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $162,819.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,467.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

