Magnetar Financial LLC Has $230.41 Million Stock Position in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,511,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 871,719 shares during the quarter. First Data comprises approximately 4.6% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.90% of First Data worth $230,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in First Data during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in First Data by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Data by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Data during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Data during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Get First Data alerts:

Shares of FDC stock remained flat at $$31.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Data Corp has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.93.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. First Data had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Data Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDC. TheStreet upgraded First Data from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 target price on First Data and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Data presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

First Data Profile

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.