M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

M/I Homes is one of nation's leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded M/I Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded M/I Homes from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

MHO stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $623.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.04 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 148,500 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $4,774,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 27,500 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $985,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 253,000 shares of company stock worth $8,235,425. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 161.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 359,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 222,048 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 6.7% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seacliff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth about $1,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

