Luminus Management LLC Takes Position in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 542,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,000. Luminus Management LLC owned 0.24% of Laureate Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, CPV Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

In other Laureate Education news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $250,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $52,931.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,274 shares in the company, valued at $526,061.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,007,698 shares of company stock valued at $267,649,548. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Laureate Education stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $16.62. 2,321,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,383. Laureate Education Inc has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -554.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.46 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.