Luminus Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 391,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,630,000. Luminus Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Eversource Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.8% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.82.

Shares of ES traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.34. 1,420,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,730. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

In other news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $99,990.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $641,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

