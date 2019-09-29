Luminus Management LLC Invests $12.30 Million in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 643,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 255.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

ZTO stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.58. 4,046,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,378. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $22.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.79.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

