Luminus Management LLC Buys Shares of 445,755 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 445,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,814,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 29,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $64.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,780,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.04. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $65.31.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 12.13%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

In related news, insider Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $238,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $323,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,797,281.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,338. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Argus set a $66.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.92.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

