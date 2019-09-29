Luminus Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 1,221.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 660,439 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 610,471 shares during the period. Arch Coal comprises 1.5% of Luminus Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Coal were worth $62,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Arch Coal by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Arch Coal by 40.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Arch Coal by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Arch Coal by 5.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Coal by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

In other Arch Coal news, Director Holly K. Koeppel purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $195,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $195,844. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARCH traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.41. The company had a trading volume of 289,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,581. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Arch Coal Inc has a 1-year low of $68.63 and a 1-year high of $101.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.99.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.30. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $570.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Arch Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arch Coal Inc will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Arch Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $116.00 price objective on Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.17.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

