Lumina Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,500 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. Valero Energy makes up about 0.3% of Lumina Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 53.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,861,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $120.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

