Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 862 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 46,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.94, for a total value of $9,155,296.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,760.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 420,548 shares of company stock valued at $79,395,186. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.71.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $189.72. 1,117,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,201. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $110.71 and a 1-year high of $204.44. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.60.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

