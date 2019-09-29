LTO Network Market Cap Hits $5.76 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One LTO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, IDEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, LTO Network has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $5.76 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00189978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.62 or 0.01029655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00021210 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00088694 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LTO Network Token Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,403,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,954,778 tokens. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LTO Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitMax and IDEX.

