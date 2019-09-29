Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Short Interest Update

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 135,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of LORL traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.73. 34,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,173. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $48.09.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 53.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 42.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 106.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 7.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the second quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

LORL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

