Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Short Interest Update

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 135,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Shares of LORL traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.73. 34,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,173. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $48.09.
Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
LORL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile
Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.
