LockTrip Price Down 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. LockTrip has a market cap of $6.49 million and $46,897.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00005360 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, YoBit, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00017427 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002384 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Mercatox, Bancor Network, LATOKEN, YoBit, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

