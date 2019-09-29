Litecoin Price Down 24% Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 28th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $3.50 billion and $1.94 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 24% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $55.19 or 0.00674016 BTC on popular exchanges including BitcoinTrade, Bitlish, CoinEx and CoinEgg.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011772 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,357,117 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Coinbe, CryptoBridge, DOBI trade, BtcTrade.im, Coinroom, Upbit, Bitso, OKCoin International, BX Thailand, Stellarport, OTCBTC, Koinex, C-CEX, Bitbank, Korbit, ChaoEX, C-Patex, SouthXchange, xBTCe, Liqui, Mercado Bitcoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, BitMarket, ZB.COM, Cryptohub, Altcoin Trader, BTC Markets, Iquant, Fatbtc, Gatecoin, BTC-Alpha, Kraken, Koinim, Buda, CPDAX, GOPAX, Coinone, Crex24, IDCM, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Bitfinex, CoinEgg, Mercatox, Trade By Trade, HBUS, Gate.io, OpenLedger DEX, OKCoin.cn, WEX, Bittrex, Exmo, BitForex, BTCC, OKEx, Bibox, DragonEX, COSS, HitBTC, Bittylicious, Exrates, CoinEx, EXX, MBAex, BitcoinTrade, Kuna, CoinsBank, Negocie Coins, Bitsane, Instant Bitex, Tripe Dice Exchange, BCEX, Covesting, Lykke Exchange, RightBTC, Indodax, BigONE, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coindeal, Poloniex, Binance, Kucoin, Nanex, B2BX, Bithesap, TOPBTC, Huobi, DSX, Cobinhood, Bitlish, CoinBene, LakeBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, WazirX, Independent Reserve, Bithumb, Bits Blockchain, Koineks, BitBay, Bitinka, Bleutrade, Bitmaszyna, Vebitcoin, Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip, BTC Trade UA, LocalTrade, LBank, DigiFinex, Coinbase Pro, Coinsuper, Bitbns, BiteBTC, Ovis, Coinsquare, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu, BtcTurk, CoinFalcon, Braziliex, Livecoin, TDAX, Bitstamp, QuadrigaCX, ABCC, Bit-Z, Graviex, C2CX, Cryptomate, BL3P, Zebpay, Coinut, Liquid, CoinTiger and FCoin. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

