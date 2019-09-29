LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) Short Interest Up 14.2% in September

LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LIQT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,748. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. LiqTech International has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $160.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LiqTech International will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIQT. ValuEngine raised shares of LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.