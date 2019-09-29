Linx Trading Up 11.6% Over Last Week (LINX)

Linx (CURRENCY:LINX) traded up 36.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Linx coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Linx has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. Linx has a total market capitalization of $20,311.00 and $24.00 worth of Linx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00668434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011430 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000312 BTC.

About Linx

LINX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2017. Linx’s total supply is 37,264,798 coins and its circulating supply is 36,264,798 coins. The official website for Linx is mylinx.io . Linx’s official Twitter account is @linXcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Linx is /r/LINXcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Linx’s official message board is mylinx.io/news

Buying and Selling Linx

Linx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

