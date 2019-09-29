LikeCoin (LIKE) One Day Volume Tops $46.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $46.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00038275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $428.90 or 0.05337309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000434 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000192 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016019 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 473,578,765 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

