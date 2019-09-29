LGL Partners LLC Trims Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

LGL Partners LLC reduced its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,047,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,017 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,922,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,878,000 after buying an additional 205,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,200,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,505,000 after buying an additional 520,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,391,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,551,000 after buying an additional 579,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,025,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after buying an additional 152,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MLPA stock remained flat at $$8.35 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 458,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,730. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

