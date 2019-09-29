LGL Partners LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LGL Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,051,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,844,196. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $44.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5186 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

