LGL Partners LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

LGL Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 17.4% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $44,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumina Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 482,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. NewDay Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $5,729,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 15.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 141,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 654,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,839,000 after purchasing an additional 49,632 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPY traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $295.40. 84,746,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,550,992. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.48. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $302.63.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

