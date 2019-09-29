LGL Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LGL Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,541 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351,980 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $361,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,686 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $422,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,277,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,371,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $537,186.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.84. 16,065,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,192,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

