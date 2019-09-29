LGL Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

LGL Partners LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.6% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $9.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.98. 33,287,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,470,170. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $445.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BABA shares. KeyCorp set a $245.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $233.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.92.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

