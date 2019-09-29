Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

LXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 84.56% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $106,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

