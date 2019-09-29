Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.47.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush set a $62.00 price target on shares of Lennar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $980,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 346,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,014,231.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 183.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 244.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Lennar by 79.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 10,688.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEN traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $54.72. 2,347,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,028. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60. Lennar has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $56.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

