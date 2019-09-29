Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Trims Stock Position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,668,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 56,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 32,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BTZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.61. 318,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,010. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $13.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

