Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 33 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.8% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total value of $5,173,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,475,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,514 shares of company stock valued at $56,347,835. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $14.39 on Friday, hitting $1,725.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,907,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,854. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,795.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,846.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $860.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,254.72.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

