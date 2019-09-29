Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Reduces Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC reduced its position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,612 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKK. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 32.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 72.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $108,000.

NYSE BKK remained flat at $$15.06 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,008. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $15.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

