Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Invests $201,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 24,698.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,246 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $106,946,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 92.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,431,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 44.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,313,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,900 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,083,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,363. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,008.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

